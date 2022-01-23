It's been 70 years since the death of the Queen's father.

To pay tribute to the specail day, the Queen made a special pilgrimage ahead and now has arrived in Norfolk to stay in Prince Philip's beloved Wood Farm cottage. This can feel a tad bittersweet since this is the first time she went there without him.

The 95-year-old monarch traditionally spends the holidays at Sandringham, but had stayed at the Windsor Castle since the fall as a precaution against the unrelentless COVID-19 virus and had a quiet Christmas with close family members last month.

As a new year dawned, the Queen has made a special helicopter ride followed by a brief drive to Norfolk in preparation for the death anniversary of her father George VI.

"Everything is being put in order for the Queen's visit.' We've been told that she will stay at Wood Farm, rather than the main house, which is nice as that always had a special place in his heart," an insider told Daily Mail UK.

Philip died in April last year, so while this isn't the first time the Queen has spent time at the cottage, this is the first she'll do so without her beloved husband.

Normally, Philip and she would have spent the weekend after Halloween at Sandringham, but she missed doing so last year.

The Queen was obliged to withdraw from the Remembrance Sunday march at the Cenotaph a week later, due to a 'back strain,' according to officials at Buckingham Palace. On Accession Day, February 6, she plans to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with her family at the cottage, where she will also take a long vacation. Celebrations will take place around the country over four days in June.

Sandringham was Philip's place of residence when he retired from public duties at the age of 95 in 2017-the same age as the Queen. He got to work transforming Wood Farm into a retirement haven with his characteristic zeal. A new kitchen was installed, and he spent the rest of his time reading, writing, and painting. He oversaw the project.

Sandringham was a favorite destination for the young Elizabeth, who would ride bikes about the estate and help their parents with the harvest. She was always with Princess Margaret then.

When she wasn't in London for official duties, the Queen would go up to the cottage to spend time with Philip, where she and Philip could live more like a 'regular' couple than they ever had before. It was Philip's wish that all of Wood Farm's staff members - a page/housekeeper/chef/footman - were dressed in their normal attire. To go from Windsor to Sandringham by automobile or helicopter, the 140-mile journey has to be endured rather than relished. If she isn't robust, her desire to travel should be seen as a sign that she is in a reasonable state of health.

