It appears that Christina Aguilera's position on Britney Spears' conservatorship is evolving.

During an interview with Enrique Santos on Friday, January 21, the 41-year-old pop star expressed her support for Britney Spears, who was just released from a conservatorship. T

wo months after declining to say whether or not she and Britney had spoken since the singer was released from her conservatorship, Christina said she was "open" to talking to her again. Is this "lifeline" offer too late?

The two are known to be staunch rivals back in the day, with fans split between their music. One was either Britney fan or an Aguilera fan back in the day.

This is why it was interesting for people to find out how Christina Aguilera felt about Britney Spears struggling with her conversatorship before she was finally set free. Enrique now asked Aguilera if she ever talked to Spears after the fateful day of the latter's release.

The Grammy winner had nothing but positive words about her former co-star. "I would love to [talk to Britney]. I would always be open to that. It's a subject that I definitely want to be careful of, because I'd never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for," she said.

Christina continued to say that she was glad to see Britney freed from the conservatorship, and she's willing to lend an ear if the pop icon wants to talk.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Endures This the First Time Since Prince Philip Died

"I couldn't be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and own that for themselves. However they see fit," she explained. "I will always be here to reach out to [or] whatever. I love being able to connect like that with other women, " she said.

This is a far cry from how she acted when she was first questioned about her thoughts on Britney.

When Christina appeared at the 2021 Latin Grammys in November, she refused to discuss about Britney and her conservatorship.

Her publicist was quick to leap in and help her avoid answering the question, although Aguilera was able to say, "I can't... but I'm happy for her."

After the red carpet event, Britney posted on Instagram and seemed to call out her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star. "I love and adore everyone who supported me... but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie," she wrote. "3 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it," she wrote.

Immediately after this telling post from Britney, a source close to Christina revealed to HollywoodLife that she wanted to have a "private chat" with the "Overprotected" singer.

ALSO READ: Rupert Grint To Reprise 'Ron Weasley Role' in the 'Cursed Child' ONLY If Daniel Radcliffe Does This