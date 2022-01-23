Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted having a good time with his children hours before getting involved in a car crash, new photos showed.

Daily Mail shared exclusive photos of Schwarzenegger grabbing a bite with two of his children at R&D Kitchen in Santa Monica on Friday before the crash. The restaurant where he, Patrick, and Christina had lunch, is less than 10 minutes away from where the accident happened.

The 74-year-old "Terminator" star was also seen smiling and talking with his children while waiting for their lunch. In one photo, his son smiles at him while he is seen putting his hand on Christina's shoulder in the other.

The two seemingly left the patriarch after lunch as Schwarzenegger and his friend, Jake Steinfeld, were inside the SUV.

What Happened to Arnold Schwarzenegger?

CNN confirmed that the actor got involved in a car accident around 4:35 p.m on Friday in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the West LA area officers who responded at the scene reported that four vehicles were involved in the accident.

One woman was rushed to a hospital after sustaining a scrape on her head. No update about her health status has been released yet.



"Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision. All parties remained at scene. No further information will be made available," the police said in a statement after the crash.

Following the accident, his representative told People that he was doing well after the multi-vehicle crash.

"He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured," the representative said.

Schwarzenegger's Yukon reportedly hit a red Toyota, causing the vehicle's airbags to deploy. His car then rolled atop the other vehicle before rolling onto a Porsche Cayenne.

ABC7 said that no one had been arrested yet. LAPD officer Drake Madison added that there was no suspicion of DUI. However, one police officer said he believes the actor was at fault, claiming that he did not wait for a left-turn arrow before driving onto Sunset Blvd.

Still, he was not ticketed following the crash. The actor stayed at the scene, though, to check on the injured woman and talked to the firefighters and police afterward.

