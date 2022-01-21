George Peterson's autopsy report finally revealed the bodybuilder's tragic cause of death.

In October, Peterson left his fans in shock after several bodybuilding websites, including BarBend, confirmed his death a day before his scheduled event in Orlando, Florida.

At that time, authorities ruled out that there was something suspicious about his death since he lived a healthy life and never did drugs. Months after he was found dead, the officials finally determined what led to his passing.

In the newly-released documents obtained by a news outlet, it is stated that Peterson died due to "sudden cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease."

The British Heart Foundation explains that the health issue occurs when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest. Although most SADS reveals no cause of cardiac arrest, Peterson's cardiac dysrhythmia happened after suffering from a long-time high blood pressure which he failed to control.



The authorities also added that the bodybuilder's anabolic steroid use was a contributing factor to his passing, while the manner of Peterson's death was natural.

This resonated with what people initially assumed as a cause of his death, saying that he probably used anabolic steroids to improve his athletic performance before the scheduled competition that month.

George Peterson's Last Day Recalled

Following his tragic death, Olympia LLC delivered a message of condolences to his bereaved family, calling the bodybuilder a champion on and off the stage.

"It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, a champion on stage and off," it said. "Our condolences go out to his family and all who respected and admired one of the kindest men we have ever known."

Peterson's coach Justin Miller said that the bodybuilder was in great spirits before his passing and was pumped ahead of the competition. After arriving in the hotel in the afternoon, he reportedly could not contact Peterson that he asked a security guard to open the bodybuilder's room.

However, he was eventually found face down on the floor inside his hotel room. Medical personnel who were available on the scene failed to save him.

It also turned out that he died hours before his body was found.

