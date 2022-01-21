Kate follows a secret formula from a senior royal to ensure she will be the best queen consort for Prince William, experts revealed.

While Prince William waits for his turn to become king, Kate does the same and prepares to be the greatest partner of the future monarch. She already showed how she could easily cope with royal duties when she perfectly transformed from being a commoner to a royal.

She already has all the means that make her a perfect queen consort, but experts recently noted that the Duchess of Cambridge also follows a secret formula from another senior royal to guarantee the monarchy's success.

Kate has been acting as one of the central members of the royal family, and experts claim that Sophie, Countess of Wessex, may have been her inspiration and guide all this time.

How Kate Learns Positive Things From Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward's wife earned the title of Royal Family's "secret weapon" for being the greatest support female royal family members can count on. Although she and Kate have a 17 years age gap, the duo shares a sweet and fun bond, probably because they both have normal upbringings.



According to body language expert Judi James, Kate copied Sophie's formula of creating interest for the monarchy that is "positive but not unmanageable."

"Many of the poses of the two women together show Sophie face-checking Kate with quite strong bouts of watchful-looking eye contact to suggest she's taking a semi-maternal approach. She also [has] raised eyebrows and what's called a 'pinging' smile that implies she wants to ensure Kate is enjoying herself," she told Express.

READ ALSO: Louie Anderson Dead At 68 Following Recent Hospitalization: Cause of Death Revealed

The two women have been spotted numerous times for sending strong signals and showing off confidence, and those traits reportedly proved that the monarchy is safe in the Duchess of Cambridge's hands.

This resonated with what her friends told People, saying that Kate is more than ready to fill in the shoes of the queen consort.

According to her pal, Kate is perfect for the job as she grows more impressive as time goes by. They also described her as a focused and professional woman.

Kate and Prince William might have to wait for a few more years until Prince Charles' turn is over. But when their time comes, royal fans believe that the power couple would surely lead the monarchy the best way possible.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Suffers Continuous Snub; High School Named After Him To Rebrand Amid Duke's Legal Issues