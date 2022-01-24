In the aftermath of her ex-husband Prince Andrew's embarrassment, Sarah Ferguson is making an emotional appeal to Prince Charles.

Whether or whether the Duke of York is found guilty in his future sexual assault trial, he has already lost a great deal.

Following the claims, recent crisis meetings involving Prince Andrew's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William agreed to strip his HRH title, military affiliations, and royal patronages.

Now, his devoted ex-wife, Fergie, Duchess of York, is concerned that she may be the next to perish.

Despite divorced 11 years earlier, the 62-year-old has lived in the Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew's house, since 2006.

An insider told New Idea, "Fergie is starting to panic that her head is on the chopping block."

"The Queen likes Sarah and has always turned a blind eye to her unorthodox living arrangement with Andrew."

It's also probable that Fergie "won't be able to slip under the spotlight anymore" after Prince Charles becomes the monarchy's next leader, according to the insider.

While Prince Andrew is permitted to preserve his Dukedom, Fergie is worried that her Duchess of York title may be taken away as well, according to sources.

Penny Junor, a royal author, believes she will be OK once that happens.

She told the outlet, "I can't see that, no matter what happens. It would make no sense and would be deeply unfair. It can't be easy for her."

Now, Fergie is reportedly planning to face Prince Charles to plead her case of staying within the royal fold.

The insider revealed, "She's worked hard to get back in the family's good graces and she wants to stay there."

"If rumors of kicking her out get any stronger, she'll have no shame in pleading her case directly to Charles."

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton In Hot Water After 'Copying' Meghan Markle -- Sussex Fans Outraged

The Truth About Sarah Ferguson Begging Prince Charles

New Idea's report should be taken with a grain of salt. Though Prince Andrew's royal titles were taken away, it's unclear whether Sarah Ferguson's duchess title was also taken away.

What Does Prince Andrew's Future Hold?

Prince Andrew is preparing to go to court in the United States to defend himself against Virginia Giuffre, who claims the royal compelled him to have sexual relations with her when she was underage.

Many people assume the royal will settle out of court so as not to embarrass the British royal family.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Reaches Out To Prince Charles, In Secret Talks To Heal Rift Just Before Queen's Platinum Jubilee