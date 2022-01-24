Peter Dinklage wants HBO to challenge themselves.

Peter Dinklage was part of the original Game of Thrones series from begining to end. The show was a modern monument to televised fantasy. It was a moment of cinematic history. Now, HBO has House of the Dragon in the works, a prequel to GOT set 200 years before the onset of the series, following the lineage of the Targaryen line. While many fans are excited for this expansion of the world, the iconic Tyrion Lannister himself is not sure he is exclusively amped about the new show. While the show will play into an eager fan base, he believes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that there is a certain level of risk that is lacking.

Dinklage told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, "I have an opinion...Make something - I think it is going to be a really good show. The director and producer of it worked on our show, and I think it's going to be really fucking good. But, they took a risk on our show, HBO did. They took a huge risk on our show. It was a slow start, but why don't they do that again? This isn't a risk. It's a proven thing that works." The streaming service, similarly to most other services and networks, has been striving to capitalize on pre-established fanbases, creating many spin-offs and reboots. These all fall into Dinklage's call for a return to risk in the industry.

We can't wait to see House of the Dragon later this year.