This is the first time Paris Hilton has appeared on television as her "true self," she claims about her Peacock reality series entitled, "Paris in Love."

Paris Hilton on "Paris in Love"

She said that from 2003 to 2007, she was able to cement a "ditzy blonde" persona because of "Simple Life." it made her famous, but it also made her misunderstood, which can be traumatic to date, when she had to hide her true self for so long.

"I was playing 'The Simple Life' character for so long. I was definitely underestimated, and there were a lot of misconceptions," Hilton, 40, told The Post. "No one knew the real me before," she added.

"A lot of why I created the character was for 'The Simple Life,' but it was also kind of a mask, or a protective shield, because I didn't trust anyone. And after my [2020 documentary 'This is Paris'] I learned so much about myself and started talking about all of the traumatic experiences I've been through," she said. "It's just been such a healing experience. I finally know who I am. I had an amazing time shooting the show ['Paris In Love'] with my mom, and spending time with her and my sister."

Playing a part for so long that her true self was pushed behind a mask also made her wary of people. Coupled with traumatic issues she experienced when she was growing up, Paris became aloof to people and felt difficult to trust anyone. Marrying back in 2021 was a nice turn of events, because it meant she finally accepted a person into her life. P

Paris Hilton Refuses to Change Last Name

The two-episode finale of "Paris in Love," which is currently streaming on Peacock, will premiere on E! on February 2 at 10 p.m. It will be showing how Hilton had been busy getting ready for her wedding to 40-year-old venture entrepreneur Carter Reum, whom she married on Nov. 11 at Barron Hilton's former Bel-Air house in Los Angeles.

"What I went through affected my entire life and the way that I am. Now, I've learned to trust and open up my heart. Letting someone in, with Carter, has been the most incredible experience of my life. I've never felt happier."

On the other hand, there was one major disagreement between the pair on "Paris In Love": During their courtship, Reum pressed for a last name change for Hilton, but she refused, insisting that "Paris Hilton" would remain her brand and family legacy even after they were married. She said they've since come to an agreement.

"I'm going to keep mine, but our kids will be hyphenated, they'll have Hilton-Reum. We're so excited to start a family. He's my perfect match."

Her character from "The Simple Life" isn't completely retired though, no matter how much she finds it pretentious and "not her."

She revealed that the role sometimes suits her when needed. "I've always been someone who likes to play into it and be entertaining in that way during certain situations. So, I am myself now, but sometimes I will play into it a little bit. Or if I get shy, my voice will go higher. It's something I've been doing for so long that it's hard to completely not do. I've gotten so used to it," she explained.

