Just one day after a vehicle accident that left the other driver in critical condition, Arnold Schwarzenegger was observed riding his bike - looking as if he did not figure into an accident that hurt someone gravely.

The 74-year-old former governor of California and" Terminator" star was spotted riding his bike with best pal Jake Steinfeld on Saturday afternoon, according to images obtained by the Daily Mail.

There was an accident on Friday in which Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving, but the following day, the actor looks completely unconcerned. Instead, he was with Steinfeld and were cruising around Santa Monica without a care in the world.

At the time, Schwarzenegger was dressed casually in jeans and an aviator-style sunglass-topped jacket. The fact that he was able to ride his bike without incident after Friday's mishap indicates that the former physique builder was not wounded.

He was spotted at R&D Kitchen in Santa Monica on Friday, just hours before smashing his GMC Yukon SUV into a Toyota Prius while making a left turn onto Sunset Boulevard with Steinfeld in the backseat, Radar reported.

Based on the present reports, neither alcohol nor narcotics played a role in this crash. No one left the site. Following the crash, the LAPD issued a statement saying that "no further information will be made public".

In addition, an officer claimed that although though no penalties were issued following the incident, Arnold Schwarzenegger may have been at fault for making an unlawful left turn before the arrow instructing him to drive turned green.

The "Predator" star apparently collided with the Prius while making a left turn into Sunset Boulevard, and his SUV ended up partially on top of the other vehicle.

The accident is no minor one. It is described as so violent of an accident that not only did the actor's SUV have to activate its airbags, but the woman driving the Prius apparently suffered a head injury and was brought to a local hospital for evaluation right away. According to reports, Schwarzenegger is very worried for the other motorist involved in Friday's collision and has even promised to personally see her in the hospital.

Schwarzenegger, who is best known for the Terminator movies (1984 to 2019), was in the news in December after a court in Los Angeles made his divorce with journalist Maria Shriver, 66. official.

