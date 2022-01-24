Sergei Rakhlin, a famed Russian journalist, screenwriter, and one of the critical members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has passed away at the age of 78.

According to an obituary posted on the Golden Globe Awards website, the reporter suffered from an undisclosed illness over the past year.

His exact medical condition was not provided in the press release.

Per Deadline, Rakhlin was born in Gorky, Russia, in 1943. His parents, who met in the way, later took him to Riga, Latvia, at the age of seven.

The former reporter graduated with a degree in journalism from the Latvian State University. His first job was as a writer and screenwriter.

Rakhlin later moved to the United States in 1978.

Upon arriving in a new country, he studied again and got an MA from the University of Southern California. He later worked in entertainment as a general producer, artistic director, and even the host at WMNB TV.

During his time with HFPA, he played a significant role in the association as he was an executive producer of the annual awards ceremony.

READ NOW: Jennifer Lopez 'Tone Deafness' Not Forgiven: Failed 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' Challenge Viral Again

Despite having an Americanized name as he went with "Serge," Rakhlin was described on the website as someone who stayed in touch with his European roots as he cherished his Russian, Lithuania, and Jewish blood. He also retained his accent when he moved out of his country.

After joining HFPA in 1996, he was affiliated with prominent publications and outlets such as Vogue Magazine, Variety, Film Search, Action! and many more.

His work did not end in Russia and the United States, as he has written works all over Ukraine and Central Asia through magazines, newspapers, and online news outlets.

Aside from being a talented journalist, Rakhlin also became a screenwriter who worked in the movies "Brutus" and "Witnesses."

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the writer served six terms as the executive secretary of HFPA. He contributed to the famed awards show from 2008 and 2017.

He was also a member of the Non-English Language Film Committee, formerly known as the Foreign Film Committee.

Rakhlin found love in international cinema throughout his career as he previously served as a juror on several film festivals like the Kieve International Film Festival, Tallinn Black Nights, and many more.

Survivors include his wife Emilia, son Nick, and daughter-in-law, Marina.

READ ALSO: Paris Hilton Marriage in Trouble So Early? 'Paris in Love' Star Refuses to Change Last Name for 'Legacy's' Sake