On the anniversary of her attempt to go viral with the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" challenge, Jennifer Lopez was savagely roasted. It appears that truly, the Internet does not forget. Especially when a celebrity has "failed" and did something "tone-deaf."

"Today is the anniversary of the day the world reminded Jennifer Lopez that she's a non-mothaf--kin factor," joked a dubious J.Lo fan. "Can't believe it's been a year since this embarrassing moment. @JLo remains the only human on earth to ever do the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge," another wrote.

"Who wants to go to Hollywood beach and throw our belongings into the frigid water tomorrow?" another user joined in the mocking.

The 52-year-old singer attempted to commemorate the milestone birthday of her popular song "Love Don't a Cost a Thing" last year. It is after all, 20-years-old already.

As she was going along the shore, she recorded a video and shared it on social media with the music playing in the background. It is at this point when J. Lo begins removing her pricey jewelry and throwing them behind her. She fully expected fans to be inspired by what she did and get on with the challenge themselves. But that did not happen, especially since its the peak of a pandemic and people are allergic to anyone showing wealth, whether as a joke or not.

"Jlo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach?" one person asked. "Is the challenge to find it after we throw it bc we can't afford to replace it?!? What is the instructions?!?!?????"

ALSO READ: Christina Aguilera Offers Brtiney Spears a Lifeline After Snub 2 Months Ago, Is This Too Late?

Even Kathy Griffin, a stand-up comedian, got confused and joined in the roasting. "I'm a little confused by the particulars of this challenge. Isn't this a version of what most people do before they get in the shower?," she wrote.

Only a few people really completed the challenge and posted their own versions on social media, according to a search.

"The challenge was getting people to do it," wrote one salty observer. Others joked that Jennifer kept the video up for the entire year despite how negative the reactions were.

But that doesn't seem to matter to the singer. She continues to use social media to mark significant anniversaries, the most recent of which was the 20th anniversary of her colleague's employment with her.

The Jenny from the Block singer invited her Bel Air home to friends and family to commemorate a significant professional achievement for one of her employees.

Her daughter Emme and other family members were invited to Jennifer's house for a party where she surprised Debbie with a cake adorned with a sparkler. The star was heard saying behind the camera as she filmed: "Happy anniversary Debbie! 20 years. We love you," as everyone cheered.

The caption was even sweeter. "My beautiful Debbi Do, 20 years!!! I can hardly believe that much time has gone by since you brought the ray of sunshine that is you into my life and changed it for always... you have not just been my right hand, but my confidant and friend who over time became my family," Lopez wrote.

"You are the most incredibly kind, caring, loving and generous person. A true perfectionist in all you do and the most beautiful soul. I am so blessed to have you in my life," she added.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Endures This the First Time Since Prince Philip Died