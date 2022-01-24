Artist formerly known as Kanye West and new lover Julia Fox might have just made things move quickly as the model had already made a nickname for themselves.

In her new Instagram Stories update, Fox shared multiple photos of the couple during their Paris Men's Fashion Week visit.

After a few pics and clips from the weekend, she revealed to her followers a moniker that would establish them as partners: "Juliye," attached with a photo of the, wearing matching get-ups.

Following their Paris visit, the pair had just made their relationship red carpet official a month after the couple started making headlines with their romance.

Julia Fox via Instagram Stories: “Juliye 🖤” pic.twitter.com/RVFppEx86I — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) January 24, 2022

The Rocking Red Carpet Couple Debut

According to People, Julia Fox and Ye attended BAPE founder Nigo's first KENZO fashion show as creative director. On January 23, Sunday, the couple was joined with Pusha-T, Pharrell, Gunna, Tyler, the Creator, and others at the show. The two A-list stars stepped on the red carpet, donning two-piece denim with black gloves.

The "DONDA" rapper paired his outfit with black boots, and Fox wore gold West accessorized his outfit with black boots, while Fox wore large gold jewelry and denim boots to compliment her Schiaparelli attire.

Apart from that, the "Uncut Gems" actress also wore winged solid eyeliner and dark smokey eyes with her hair tied into a bun.

The Star Behind The Winged Liner

In another photo shared by Fox, the budding couple also wore rocking matching leather attire from top to bottom. She also shared that she got herself a "fave make up artist" on one of her Instagram posts as well, revealing that West was the one who made her winged eyeliner.

Rapper turned MUA Kanye West beats Julia Fox’s face while out in Paris.💄 pic.twitter.com/dLYTIgFmAu — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) January 24, 2022



Earlier this January, the actress recently opened up about her relationship with Ye in an essay for Interview magazine, called "Date Night. She admitted that they had an "instant connection" after their meetup in Miami during New Year's Eve.

She claimed, "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night." Fox also added, "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

