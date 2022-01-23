Speculations believe that Kim Kardashian is "sick" of Kris Jenner, who goes in between her new relationship with Pete Davidson.

One report claimed that Jenner has been "sticking her nose" in her daughter's romantic relationship and was "non-stop flirting" with the comedian. According to National Enquirer via Suggest, the tension goes on between the mother and daughter. Apparently, Jenner is "notorious for her hands-on approach" to her children's career while also meddling in the couple's budding relationship.

One source told the publisher that Jenner has viewed the pair's romance as "ratings gold" and has been wanting to capitalize them, too. "She's been setting up photo ops and leaking info left and right," an insider said, also adding, "She's completely taken over and is acting like she's the one dating Pete."

All Things Done By Kris Jenner

Apart from those allegations, another claim was made regarding Jenner, who was labeled "image-conscious." It seems like the mother has been trying to improve the "Saturday Night Live" star's appearance by giving him clothes and "offering to set him up with everything from a dermatologist to a glam squad," as per the source.

The insider still continued, "It's way over the top. That isn't going down well with Kim."

"She's like, 'I've got this, Mom. Let me tell YOU how it's going to play out.' But Kris is bulldozing in typical style - and not letting her plan this relationship for herself," they added.



Meanwhile, adding more to Kardashian's problems was her estranged husband, who had recently moved into his new residence located near her house. The source exclaimed, "Kim's not happy about this. The last thing she needs while she's in a budding romance is her ex-husband butting in!"

Adding more to the speculations, these have stressed out the mother of four, and her momager being involved hasn't helped her. "Kim has been trying to play it cool, but Kris won't listen. She sees Pete as a ticket to ride financially - a great addition to the clan!"

Despite his partner's worries, the article noted Pete Davidson being unbothered by Jenner's "heavy-handed" antics. In fact, he even agreed to join the family's Hulu reality show, "He's already signed his NDA and is being groomed for some key episodes in the next TV series after spending the holidays with his honey. But Kim's not happy about how her mom's handled this," the insider declared.

Making all things worse was the claim which stated that Jenner was "flirting" with her daughter's much younger boyfriend. "But Kris is telling Kim to shut her trap, play the game and count the cash!," they concluded.

As of writing, no articles can confirm if these news were true as the article was not able to back up with enough evidences for the claims. Suggest even investigated the article that it was "suspicious" to believe in after multiple "lies" that Enquirer has reported for the past years.

