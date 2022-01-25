Marilyn Manson responded following claims from Evan Rachel Wood's new documentary, "Phoenix Rising Part I: Don't Fall," which premiered at the 2022 Sundance film festival.

During the weekend, Wood discussed her abuse experience with Mason, saying that while they did a previously discussed "simulated sex scene," Mason' "started penetrating [her] for real" while the cameras were recording.

She said, "I had never agreed to that," referring to the time Manson, born Brian Warner, had Woods participate for his 2007 single, "Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand}."

And To What Mason Responds

The "Westworld" star also claimed that she was given absinthe on the video set, where she played a character as Lolita and was barely conscious of opposing Manson's alleged actions.



The Guardian has revealed a statement from Mason's lawyer Howard King, denying Wood's claims. They said, "Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the Heart-Shaped Glasses music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses."

"Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut," it continued.

"Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth."

More From Wood's Claims

Continuing more from Wood's statement from the docu, she stated that she had "never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me."

The 37-year-old also exclaimed that those were the times when she didn't know how to speak for herself and say no, claiming she was "conditioned and trained to never talk back - to just soldier through" and noted the staffers "was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do," as per said source.

She said the alleged incident made her feel "disgusting and like I had done something shameful."

The singer-actress spilled that Manson gave her "really clear" instructions on what to say towards the journalists regarding the video. "I was supposed to tell people we had this great, romantic time, and none of that was the truth," she said. "But I was scared to do anything that would upset Brian in any way."

Wood has been continuously accusing Manson, who has been her partner for three years, of grooming her when she was a teenager.

