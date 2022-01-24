Meredith Marks may have just started her week speaking up on her "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" experience and admitted that she should probably quit the show.

It was January 24, Monday, when the Bravo producer, Andy Cohen, held a question and answer on Twitter. And one fan asked, "Question is for meredith, why are you still on the show? It seems like you hate it."

The 49-year-old TV star then made a response to the user saying, "Good question. I should quit since most of the women enjoy spreading lies about me and my family. Not a problem."

The 'RHOSLC' Drama

According to Page Six, her response came less than a day after a teaser of next Sunday's episode of "RHOSLC" revealed Marks' former close friend and co-star, Lisa Barlow, who called her a "wh*re," also adding she "f-ked half of New York."

Apart from that, Marks' relationship with her husband, Seth, was also a hot topic ever since the show aired two years ago. Also stated by the same source, the celebrity jewelry designer has been pretty open about the couple's "long history of separations and reconciliations over the years."

Still, her co-members in the Bravo series have questioned Marks' loyalty. This has caused the celeb to blast out about her experience on social media.

There was also one time in the season where their co-castmember Jen Shah accused Marks of having an "affair" and "10 motherf-king boyfriends!" which was quickly denied by the star.

Marks On Jennie Nguyen

A few tweets before the star admitted that she should quit "RHOSLC," Marks also spoke up about her condemning behavior exhibited by Jennie Nguyen.

The latter is currently facing backlash in social media for her racially insensitive posts that recently resurfaced. On Friday, she shared a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. and urged others to "speak out against what is wrong and amplify those that are not being heard."

"There is no room in this world for hatred. We are all human beings and deserve the same treatment of respect and dignity."



Also, two days later, she again addressed the issue calling out the people behind the show. It read, "I am sickened by my co-worker's racist and prejudicial posts that recently surfaced." She also added, "I do not stand behind or support these posts in any way, shape, or form."

