Only Murders in the Building, the top Hulu original comedy series of all time, has officially started filming its second season, and it has been caught on camera.

Only Murders in the Building, the possibly most successfully iconic comedy series of 2021 starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has once again taken to the streets of New York City to begin filming the second season of their phenomenally quirky murder-comedy show. Spotted on camera are some of the series staples we have come to know and love. For example, we see here Selena Gomez rocking one of her character Mable Mora's amazing brown fur coats.

Gomez and her brown coat are not the only ones caught on camera. Later sporting a long, green teddy bear jacket, the young star is seen walking down the street with her two legendary co-stars. The telling blue fedora worn by Martin and the carefully tied scarf warn by Short are overwhelming us with POWERFUL Only Murders in the Building energy.

The best thing about these pictures is that they capture the fun everyone seems to be having on set. This picture of Martin Short playing around with the camera is one sure to make anyone smile. We are so excited to see our favorite characters return and to see what mysteries the new characters hold. (We are looking at you, Cara Delevigne!)

Season two of this incredible show will likely premiere later this year. We are so excited to solve this mystery together.