Jennie Nguyen had just been removed from her spot from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" following the criticisms she faced after a series of social media posts of hers resurfaced.

The TV network released a statement on their official Twitter account Tuesday, January 25, regarding the issue. It read, "Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen, and she will no longer be a cast member on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'"



"We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention." They concluded, "Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."

Jennie's Apology

According to Page Six, the backlash started when fans discovered multiple posts on the TV personality's Facebook page, mocking the Black Lives Matter movement and protests. The post and some reposted memes showed phrases that include "BML Thugs" and "Violent Gangs."

The 44-year-old star acknowledged the issue and even apologized on her official Instagram account. In a "#hateisavirus" captioned post, she stated, "I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At that time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

Sources close to production told the publisher that the third season of "RHOSLC" began before the accusations, and Nguyen was still a part of the initial cast.

Though, before her exit, fans had already urged Bravo to fire the celeb from the franchise and even decided to post a Change.org petition dedicated to the issue, titled "Fire Jennie Nguyen for being a Racist."

The petition read, "Jennie Nguyen's Facebook shows who she truly is. It shows us what she believes & how she feels about Black people." It also added, "The posts are beyond problematic. Beyond ignorance. They condone violence. They laugh at violence. It's disgusting."

Numerous stars of the show have addressed the situation regarding the viral posts made by Nguyen. The executive producer of the show, Andy Cohen, said that Bravo was having "serious" discussions on the next steps.

Aside from Cohen, her co-cast Jen Shah, whose husband and sons are black, called out Nguyen first, saying that her apology was "disingenuous."

Lisa Barlow, who has known Nguyen for a long time, said that she was "surprised" to discover the said post that she "definitely" doesn't "condone" her former friend's statement and she herself is "completely anti-racist."

Meredith Marks also got a chance to speak up, saying she was "deeply disturbed and outraged" by her actions, Whitney Rose felt "shocked and saddened," and Heather Gay expressed how "disappointed" following Nguyen's posts.

