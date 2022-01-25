Meghan King has just launched her YouTube channel, and she has got more things to say regarding her past relationship with Jim Edmonds.

It was announced on Monday, January 24, by the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, that she would be walking down the memory lane on her official channel while doing a recap of her old episodes in the show.

A first-look of the new series was obtained by Page Six, and apparently, the 37-year-old also never forget to touch on her marriage to ex Jim Edmonds.

'Embarrassing' Marriage During 'RHOC'?

In the first look at the new series, which was obtained by Page Six, she seemed to be not so proud of it and called that moment in time "embarrassing."

During a scene from the season 10 premiere, Edmonds appeared to ignore his then-wife, who tried to engage in a conversation. And as the reality star reacts in her YouTube series, she said, "So rude. So embarrassing," while pressing her hand to her forehead.

Further in the video, it also featured her raving over her now estranged husband in a confessional claiming, "He completely respects me." The now-King responded, "Denial, I was in denial" at that time.

Diving more into the yet unreleased reaction to the video, a clip showed where young King introduced herself, "Oh yeah, I forgot my name is Meghan Edmonds." And today's King replied, "Thank God it's not anymore, ugh."



READ ALSO: Meredith Marks Leaving' RHOSLC'? TV Personality Opens Up About Bad Experience Leading to Exit Plans

According to Ace Showbiz, the former couple shares three children: Aspen and twin sons Hart and Hayes. King and Edmonds called it quits in November 2019 due to a heated argument that a police officer even got involved.

In May 2021, their divorce was finalized with the 37-year-old who got married to President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens in October. Though, the two reached their end in December.

King confirmed their separation on December 27, saying, "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows - and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

Meanwhile, Edmonds has moved on with former Playboy model Kortnie O'Conner, currently engaged since August after a year and a half of being together.

READ MORE: Abby Lee Miller Takes Steps Filing Lawsuit Against Hotel Inn, 'Dance Moms' Star Reveals Suffering Following Visit