After her parents were found dead in their run-down home in Massachusetts a month ago, Alicia Witt broke her silence and revealed that they had refused her help and hadn't let her inside for 'over a decade' despite her pleas to do otherwise.

After their sudden deaths, investigations were conducted to determine if foul play was involved. None was found and it was asserted that they could have died from hypothermia. The furnace was broken and the home was quite dilapidated. One of them was also wearing a coat upon discovery, so this was a good conclusion. Still, as people cannot help but make nasty comments about their deaths and about the supposed lack of Witt's care, the actress now felt compelled to speak up.

The "Walking Dead" actress opened up about her parents tragic deaths in a heartfelt Facebook post, writing, "It still doesn't feel real." One of the negative rumors that emerged at the wake of their deaths is that the elderly couple was penniless and not being financially supported by their daughter. Witt said this is simply not true.

'My parents were not penniless,' she wrote on Facebook. 'They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices - choices that I couldn't talk them out of," she added.

'I did help them, in all the ways I could - in all the ways they would let me," she explained. She added that she truly feels heartbroken by the turn of events.

"I had no idea that their heat had gone out. I will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. My heart is broken,' she wrote.

A detective told the celebrity over the phone that her parents had been found dead after she made a welfare call because she hadn't heard from them in a while and was concerned.

And she didn't realize how awful things had gotten because she hadn't been permitted in their house for "well over 10 years," as Witt put it.

One of the elderly couple's coats led investigators to believe that they died of hypothermia. However, her parents' health had been deteriorating for some time due to Robert Witt's (87) battle with cancer and Diane Witt's (75) Parkinson's Disease.

It was a day before Christmas, and it was very cold.

The Witts' home had a broken furnace and a broken space heater, but no signs of trauma were observed on the family.

On December 24, police and an unidentified relative conducted an inspection of the couple's residence. In addition to loaning the couple a space heater after their furnace failed a week earlier, the cousin reportedly informed authorities that the pair's immune systems were "compromised."

Witt also published a number of old images of herself with her parents on social media.

As a child, she described her parents as "great educators," "very compassionate," "intuitive," "smart," "young at heart," and "funny," among other things. She revealed her last words to her parents were "I love you."

