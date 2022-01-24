Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner may have hinted to the gender of Kylie Jenner's soon-to-be-born child. In a shopping trip where they mostly held up little girls' things, could they be saying Kylie Jenner is having another baby girl?

Conversely, they would not be this obvious, right? So they can just be dropping fake hints!

While filming for their new Hulu series, the 24-year-old cosmetics mogul's siblings went shopping at a baby store in Sherman Oaks, California, on Sunday afternoon.

The "Good American" founder, 37, FaceTimed her mother, Kris Jenner, while holding up a beautiful doll in a package decorated in pink and blue polka-dots while browsing baby toys, strollers and cribs. It appeared as though Kendall was fully absorbed in her task of purchasing gifts for her newest niece or nephew as she wore an orange and beige sweater, white tank top, and black trousers.

At the age of 25, the supermodel is already an aunt to 20 nieces and nephews.

Khloe departed the building in a beige long sleeve, matching leggings and a pair of thigh-high Gucci boots.

Following the Tristan Thompson scandal (where he admitted to be the father of Maralee Nichols) Khloe is said to be relying on her mother and family for assistance in recent weeks.

Kendall and Khloe opted on KN95 face masks for their outing owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen an increase in coronavirus cases in California.

The women also snapped photos of several goods and chatted with each other while they decided what to purchase.

As soon as they arrived back at the car, Kendall took the wheel of her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Cabriolet, which costs $130,900.

A sibling for three-year-old Stormi was confirmed by Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott in September.

Since her baby daddy Travis Scott's Astroworld performance in Houston on November 5 resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers, the reality star and businesswoman has taken a more low-key approach.

Following the New Year's Day Instagram post in which she shared a photo of her growing baby bulge, she has been gradually returning to social media.

According to the accompanying caption, she is not entirely happy with how 2021 went for her. "As 2022 is approaching I've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote.

