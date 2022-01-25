Meagan Good has recently opened up on her side of things and path towards healing amid her amicable divorce from DeVon Franklin.

Following the announced split from the former couple, the 40-year-old star participated in a Twitter Space chat hosted by xoNecole, which happened on January 22. When Good and her "Harlem" co-casts were asked about their views on "letting go of toxic relationships," she emphasized the most important thing, which was "knowing your worth," and noted that it's "unique to [her] situation right now."

The comedy series actress added, "Throughout life, I've always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they'll get to the place that they're going to, and then they would be over."

Good's Healing From Break-Up

"I've always had an attitude of like, 'Alright, next chapter. We'll see what's next,' and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends."

Good proceeded with expressing her experience handling her recent break-up from the film producer. She commented, "In my situation right now, it's a little bit different because I thought that that would be the last time that I would be doing that and that I would be doing this with that person forever."

Despite the "Death Saved My Life" star describing their break-up to be "the most painful thing [she's] ever experienced" in her life, Good is "still optimistic" about where life takes her.

"I still am hopeful for the future," she further explained. "Maybe this isn't a chapter, but I just feel that it's my next act in life and I trust God."

"Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I'm excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store," she added. "Even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together-what he's given into my life and what I was able to give to him,"

"Every season, every single part of it has been incredible."

According to E! News, DeVon filed for divorce on December 20, 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Four months before the filed divorce, the two decided to split after nine years of marriage, as per court documents obtained by the said source.

A joint statement from the pair was released by following the filling. They said, "After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected."



"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

