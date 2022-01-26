There seemed to be reasons why Khloe Kardashian is delaying her move into her $37 million worth mansion, and Tristan Thompson is involved.

Kardashian, along with her mom, Kris Jenner, has built two mansions next to each other located in Los Angeles, costing $37 million and $20 million.

It is also reported that the momager moved into her home in November, though as early this month, the mother of one "banned" Thompson from moving into her new residence after he admitted to fathering his child with mistress Maralee Nichols.

Khloe Kardashian's Quick Change of Plans

According to a source from The Sun, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is "devastated" as she does quick changes in the rooms and floor plans of the house, intended for her life with the NBA player.

The informant also exclusively claimed that Kardashian was "supposed to have moved in there by now," following Jenner. But in contrast to the plans, she is taking an even bigger step back and "tearing up old plans" she made with the NBA player after he admitted his betrayal, "because she just can't face being in this big huge mansion all by herself."

The same source even noted that it was supposed to be "the family home" where they can have their "baby [number] two by now," but due to recent events, he has a baby number three with someone else, and "she's all alone."

"They have been desperate for the second baby, and she's been through so much to try to get it - so to [be] faced with this is a living nightmare for her," they added. "The only reason she's still moving in is because it's next door to Kris, and she can't just sell it to someone else,"

The mansion even had a man cave dedicated to the NBA player, which was now removed. "She can't even think of what to do with the space now," they also spilled.

READ ALSO: Julia Fox May Have Just Established Relationship Nickname With Kanye West After Paris Fashion Week Appearance

It was January when Tristan Thompson became a hot topic as he fully admitted in a lengthy Instagram post that he is the father of Maralee Nichols' baby boy after battling out in court.

The Sacramento Kings player, who is also the father of Kardashian's four-year-old daughter, True, stated, "Today, the paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols."



"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I looked forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he added. He even mentioned the reality star saying, "You don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

READ MORE: Jennie Nguyen Fired: 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Comes Up With Final Decision Following THIS Inappropriate Action