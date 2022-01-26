Bradley Cooper has been one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood due to his exceptional talent when it comes to acting, leading him to win several awards in the past. However, he recently revealed that there was one moment when he was about to let go of his career, but a surprising offer came that changed his mind; what could this be?

Speaking to Mahershala Ali for an interview with Variety, the "A Star Is Born" actor said he would do anything to star in a movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

He mentioned that the famed director was why he didn't give up his acting career.

"The reason that I didn't give up acting is Paul Thomas Anderson. When he called me to maybe be in his movie, Mahershala, I mean really, I think I'd open up a door in his movie. I'd do anything," he noted. (via Daily Mail UK)

Cooper played the role of Jon Peters, a movie producer in the critically-acclaimed film "Licorice Pizza."

The actor also gushed on Anderson, saying he was an "absoulte master" for his movies.

At the time when he was shooting for the movie, he was on break from his other 2022 film, "Nightmare Alley," directed by Guillermo del Toro. However, both films have their complications.

"We broke from Nightmare Alley, I was able to grow a beard, and Searchlight was praying that I didn't get COVID because we had to go back and continue Nightmare Alley, but I was like, "There's no way I'm not doing it," he told Ali.

Aside from his acting experience, Cooper also delved into the topic of directing as he's set to direct his next movie "Maestro," which was originally by Steven Spielberg.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor noted that Spielberg and he had an obsession with conduction and a "biopic idea" that he was supposed to act in.

However, at the time, he was acting and directing for the 2018 film "A Star Is Born" with Lady Gaga, so he said all he wanted to do was "write and direct movies."

In addition, Cooper mentioned how Steven Spielberg has a "lot of interests," meaning he would choose one thing, and the other ideas would be on hold.

Later on, the famed director handed him the film, and it's been Cooper's project for the last four and a half years.

It seems like 2022 is a busy year for Bradley Cooper as he's also set to return as the voice actor of Rocket Racoon for the film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and its holiday special.

