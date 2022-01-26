Brad Pitt has been going through his divorce case with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie for a while now, but it appears that it won't stop him from seeing other people as he was recently linked to his Los Angeles neighbor, singer Lykke Li.

The speculations started circulating after a popular Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi claimed that rumors were going around Sweden.

Last week, the same account shared a screenshot from a tipster, claiming they saw the two hanging out in a romantic pasta restaurant in Hollywood.

An insider confirmed the news to The Sun more recently, saying it was indeed the Swedish singer.

Their night-outs and dates seem effortless as the two reportedly live just three minutes away from each other.

Per the outlet, Li has been living around the area since 2018 after purchasing a lavish $1.85 mansion. The Swedish singer has a son named Dion from her former relationship with producer Jeff Bhasker.

"Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they're neighbors," a separate source told the outlet.

The insider also noted that the pair's set-up works for the actor as he has someone he likes "living so close."

The relationship isn't new, as the pair reportedly spent time with each other since mid-2021.

READ NOW: Today Marks the Two Year Date on the Tragic Passing of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. Here Are Some Pictures to Celebrate Their Lives [SLIDESHOW]

Pitt had been living in his $8 million Los Feliz mansion long before Li settled around the area. Angelina Jolie and their six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox- also live nearby.

The actress, who was linked to The Weeknd after having dinner dates around Hollywood, confirmed to British Vogue in 2021 that she wanted her children to be close to their father, "who is five minutes away."

At the time of this writing, neither Brad Pitt nor Lykke Li has publicly confirmed the actual score between them.

The recent rumor started circulating a few months after Jolie scored a massive win in her custody battle for her children.

According to the Daily Mail UK, a private judge was dismissed from their custody case in June for "failure to make mandatory disclosures" about his connection with Pitt.

The actor attempted to appeal the disqualification, but the California Supreme Court denied reviewing what happened in June.

READ ALSO: LisaRaye McCoy Admits Mental Sufferings Following Appearance in Film 'The Players Club,' What Happened to Actress?