"The Players Club" actress LisaRaye McCoy has recently revealed that she suffered after playing as a stripper in the 1998 film.

Page Six reported a statement from McCoy admitting that she had an "identity crisis" after the show. For her explanation, she said, "I felt like I had to have the long hair and look like my character, 'Diamond,' in order to be recognized."

She also added, "'Players Club' put me on the map... it made me a bona fide sex symbol, and when you are a sex symbol people think that you're sexy all the time, and that stigma follows you."

"So I am forever Diamond."

McCoy Preps For The Film

LisaRaye McCoy played the role of Diana in the film "The Players Club," which is a "messy but lively B-movie" that touches on the more spirited comedic dramas of the '70s blaxploitation era. The said movie was written and directed by Ice Cube with a budget of $5 million, and it brought in over $23 million in theaters on its release, as per the source.

The actress also recalled her experience before filming for the film, and apparently, she was given a six-week trainer that could help her "feel more confident" with her body. "So when it was time to do a striptease, Ice Cube was so great, and [was] there for me as a new actress," she spilled.

She also explained her experience with the rapper-turned-writer and director for that film as someone "professional."

"I didn't even see the rapper then. I saw the father, the businessman, the director. He was gracious enough to set up multiple cameras," the model recalled the time she did the strip scene twice. "So he allowed me to what I needed for a green new actress."



The Present McCoy

The now 54-year-old star reflected on her part as an actress in the film, saying, "I'm an older 'Diamond' now, but diamonds always shine, so I am here for it."

"I did not know what sexy was at the time... I think it was best for me not to really know, because I probably would've tried to play it up in my role and messed it up," she concluded.

Aside from the 1998 film, McCoy also earned acting credits in the series "Single Ladies" and "All of Us." Recently, she is currently starring in AMC Network's ALLBLK "A House Divided" Season 4.

