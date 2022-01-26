Isla Fisher is known for her performance in the film "Confessions of a Shopaholic" which sealed her in Hollywood as one of the most notable actresses, but prior to that, she was supposed to have a different career path that never came to fruition.

Speaking to the talk show Nova's "Fitzy and Wippa" to promote her latest series "Wolf Like Me" in Stan, the Australian actress revealed shocking details from her past.

While discussing how many times she filmed "running" scenes in her show, the "Now You See Me" actress mentioned revealed she went into a clown school in France and got made fun of while attending one of her classes.

Fisher said she couldn't "show off" that she studied in the prestigious acting school in Sydney, Australia, the National Institute of Dramatic Art, but she went to a clown school.

There was one moment when their class was required to "run" in front of her schoolmates, but everyone laughed at her running technique.

She considered the incident as an embarrassing moment.

"I was mocked and made to run in front of the whole class while everyone laugh because my running technique was such an embarrassment," she told the hosts. (via Daily Mail UK)

To improve her running, she mentioned that she had a "special lady" on set who took video footage of her doing the routine and later showed her how "foolish it was."

"We broke it all down so I did a little running practice," she added.

This isn't the first time Sacha Baron Cohen's wife opened up about her time in clown school, as she previously shared the story on "The Project" a few years back.

In the interview, the actress revealed that "juggling" was not her specialty as she was one of the last people who were able to get "three balls in the air."

At the age of 21, Fisher moved to Paris to study clowning and mime after her breakthrough performance on "Home And Away" in the 90s.

Although she struggled at first because she never spoke French and got terrified, she managed to break through and learn the language.

"I enjoyed performing in a way that I hadn't in a long time," she told The Guardian's Observer Magazine in 2013.

Today, Isla Fisher is happily married to actor Sacha Baron Cohen. She's also a mother to three children.

