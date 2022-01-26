Matthew Koma had just put his wife Hilary Duff in embarrassment following an encounter with one of her ex-boyfriends while out on a dinner date.

In a TikTok clip shared by the 34-year-old musician on January 26, the "Lizzie McGuire" actress was seen holding their three-year-old daughter, Banks, in her lap, munching on food. Off-screen, Koma playfully teased her wife and told the viewers, "Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us but she can't tell if it's him or not."

He then began shouting her ex's name, "Jason! Jason!"

This made the mother of three tell her husband, "Please stop it," and immediately buried her face behind her daughter's head. But still, Koma continued the teasing and asked her, "Is it him? Is he looking?"



Although the family's father didn't specify who the "A Cinderella Story" actress thought she saw at dinner, she was previously linked to fitness guru Jason Walsh for five months in 2016, as per E! News.

Duff then reconnected with record producer and DJ Matthew Koma, whom she worked with on her 2015 album, "Breathe In. Breathe Out." After the break-up, the two appeared on their first red-carpet appearance as a couple in January 2017.

As also reported by the source, by 2019, the couple got married in a backyard ceremony at their Beverly Hills home. Alongside their three-year-old child, who joined them in the Japanese restaurant, the couple also shared a 10-month-old daughter, Mae. Duff also shares a nine-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie,

Busy Hilary Duff

It is known that Hilary Duff appeared as a lead star in Hulu's "How I Met Your Mother," which is a spinoff of the series "How I Met Your Father." The show had just recently premiered on the streaming site on January 18.

According to Variety, "How I Met Your Father" follows the story of Sophie, played by the actress, telling her son of how she met his father. This series will be set in 2021, where Sophie and her circle of friends are "in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The show will have executive producers and writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, also adding the original show's creators, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Duff became the show's producer, too, as per Deadline.

