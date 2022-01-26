Morgan Stevens, who rose to fame in "Fame" and "Melrose Place," has died. He was 70.

Police first confirmed the news to an outlet, saying that Stevens was found dead in his kitchen. A neighbor reportedly called the authorities and asked for a wellness check as they had not seen or heard from him in a couple of days already.

When the responders arrived at his house, they reportedly found him in his kitchen and pronounced him dead later on.

His exact cause and manner of death remain unknown, but the police reportedly suspect no foul play. The Sun also quoted that he most likely died of natural causes.

Fans who watched him in his projects showered him with heartfelt messages, sharing photos of him years ago.

Remembering Morgan Stevens

Stevens suffered from heartbreak after his father died when he was only nine. His mother then continued taking care of three children alone.

Remembering Morgan Stevens🙏🏿✊🏿🙏🏿💐 pic.twitter.com/exXgqX9vUs — Robert kooll Ransom (@RobertRansom3) January 27, 2022

A Knoxville, Tennessee native, Stevens spent years of his life in Hollywood as he portrayed different roles in several flicks. He believed that he found fame as he always wore a medallion portraying St. Genesius, the patron saint of actors, which was given to him by a girl he was in love with. He reportedly found the "lucky charm" when he auditioned as an actor.

READ ALSO: Robert Pattinson's Batman Has to Wear Emo Eyeliner Because of THIS Shocking Reason

He was best known for his role on "Fame," playing teacher David Reardon's role for two seasons.

Stevens also collected a number of movies and series under his belt, blessing the sets of "Melrose Place" and "A Year in the Life." He then appeared on variety shows including "One Day at a Time," "Murder One," and "Murder, She Wrote."

Before saying goodbye to the industry, he still marked his last television show with "Walker, Texas Ranger," where he played the role of Principal Max Hanson.

After his career in the industry, he found himself in a nasty case as he claimed in the 1990s that he was a victim of police brutality. At that time, he waited for 90 minutes in a jail cell, but the police refused to give him back his shirt. Two jailers then reportedly kicked and beat him multiple times.

He suffered from injuries including a broken nose, fractured cheek, nerve damage, and dislocated jaw. While he sued them following the incident, the case was later dismissed as the actor reached an out-of-court settlement.

READ MORE: John David Duggar Faced Horrifying Plane Crash; Tragic Incident Detailed After Probe