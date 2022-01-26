Robert Pattinson does not wear eyeliner just to look like an emo version of Batman.

In August 2020, fans who had been waiting for Matt Reeves' "The Batman" got the first taste of the film as the creator dropped its first trailer. Though its scenes easily take people's breath away, viewers immediately addressed Pattinson's eyeliner-heavy character.

This caused fans to dub him an emo Batman.

While it seems new to some fans, "The Batman" director appeared in an interview with Esquire and revealed that Pattinson needed to wear the eye makeup on while playing the role.

According to Reeves, Batman just "cannot not wear" eyeliner because of an important reason.



"You can't wear a cowl and not wear that. All of the Batmen wear that. I just loved the idea of taking off [the mask] and under that there's the sweating and the dripping and the whole theatricality of becoming this character," he explained.

The eye makeup also prevents a ring of the actor's pale skin from appearing while the character wears his mask. In the film, the eyeliner would disappear whenever the superhero removes the disguise.

Despite his explanation, many fans still argued that the Dark Knight remains the ultimate emo superhero due to his orphan backstory as well as his outlook on life.

More Details About Creation of "The Batman"

Elsewhere in the interview, director Reeves revealed further details about his "The Batman" film.

According to the filmmaker, the upcoming movie was inspired by the late god of grunge, Kurt Cobain. He reportedly listens to music when he writes. When he was in the process of creating the film, he played "Something in the Way."

"That's when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we've seen before, there's another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse," he explained.

Meanwhile, he also talked about the hurdles while making the film, including the time he received a backlash for choosing Pattinson to portray the titular role. Reeves acknowledged how there has not been a "Batman" star announcement that did not receive criticisms.

The director then left a powerful message saying people who were excited to see the actor in the film knew his works after "Twilight." He added that those who did not like the idea surely did not know Pattinson's work after the vampire-themed romance fantasy franchise.

