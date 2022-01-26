More details about John David Duggar's plane crash have been revealed months after the incident took place.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Department first disclosed new details about the plane crash to People, saying that Duggar got involved in the aerial accident around 7:00 p.m. on October 29. The report added that the incident, which happened in Waverly, Tennessee, also involved his family from Arkansas.

Duggar was still able to call 911 before the emergency landing, confirming that he was the one piloting the aircraft at the time of the incident.

The 911 dispatcher reportedly learned that Duggar's plane faced a "double engine failure," causing him to land it on a field in the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board conducted a preliminary investigation into the accident, and its initial report confirmed that there were two other passengers on board. Cafe Mom reported that the two passengers were Abbie and their 2-year-old daughter Grace.



Katie Joy from the "Without a Crystal Ball" podcast reportedly learned from a source that Abbie was shaken up following the crash. She also claimed that the incident made the matriarch not wanting to fly with Duggar anymore.

Fortunately, no one sustained injuries from the crash.

The aircraft, however, sustained "substantial" damages. The NTSB reportedly continues to investigate the incident.

John David Duggar's Interest in Flying Aircrafts

Duggar flew a Piper PA-30 during his trip, and it was registered to Medic Choppers, LLC from Medic Corps - a non-profit organization that provides aircraft that can give medical care during mass-casualty accidents.

Currently, Duggar serves as the director of business for the organization.

Even before the incident, he has publicly opened up about his love and interest in flying. The Federal Aviation Administration said that the former "19 Kids and Counting" star got his commercial pilot license in November. He also received his flight instructor certification in May.

Meanwhile, his recent plane crash became an addition to the family's issues and problems. For what it's worth, his older brother Josh Duggar recently appeared on trial due to possessing and receiving child abuse materials.

Though he pleaded not guilty, he now faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines. His sentencing would be held in four months.

Meanwhile, Josh has since received negative comments following the guilty verdict, with some experts calling him a child predator.

