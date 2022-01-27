Teresa Giudice opened up about her experience with planning her dream wedding with fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Giudice told People that the pair had to adjust their plans before the special day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from that, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star hasn't had the "easiest experience" behind deciding for their big day.

Apparently, the couple decided to get married in Capri, Italy. "We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri," the star exclusively told the outlet. "But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri."

The Adjusted Capri Wedding

Giudice continued, "He loved that idea, of course. He was like, 'Yes, let's do it.'" However, one problem for the reality star was she doesn't know places to get married on the island. This has resulted in them finding someone to manage the wedding plans, but she expressed, "I just feel a little overwhelmed."



Giudice met Ruelas while they were vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore. By November 2020, outlets confirmed the pair's relationship, and they were engaged by October the following year.

For their upcoming nuptials, Giudice knows one thing for sure, "I don't want it to be about everyone else."

"I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I," she added. "You always do things better and different at the same time. So I'm doing it, and I want it to just be about us."

The Backup Plan

And due to COVID restrictions making traveling hard for most, Giudice had come up with a secondary plan. They decided to plan their wedding nearby New Jersey and later spend their honeymoon in Italy as their backup.

As per the publisher, the couple has even gone to view a local reception venue, "We went to go look at a place because we might do it around here," she shared.

"I don't know. We're going to look at places because I really want somewhere that's so beautiful - that's the thing. I wanted the scenery to be spectacular. So if I find a place around here, then we'll do it here. If not, maybe we'll go to Italy like I wanted to."

Fortunately, Giudice has her four daughters supporting her along the way as she shares Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

