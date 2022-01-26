Tristan Thompson is on the hot seat after a TikToker spotted him hanging out with a female companion at a bar following his paternity scandal.

A video from a TikTok user, posted on Tuesday, January 25, had gone viral as the Sacramento Kings player was seen getting close, chatting and laughing, to a mystery woman at a Milwaukee bar.

According to a report by Page Six, the 30-year-old star seemed to be "enjoying the single life" following his publicized apology addressed to ex-partner Khloe Kardashian this month.

Thompson Gone Viral

The said TikTok clip was posted by user Tricia Caracoza, who added a text in the video saying, "Tristan Thompson is a B-TCH for this."

The mystery brunette seemed to be sitting on the NBA player's lap. And at one point, his female companion also leaned in to brush his nose playfully. The Canadian-born athlete donned a casual gray hoodie, sneakers, and a baseball cap, and his companion was seen in a black jumpsuit and gold heels.

Tristan Thompson has been spotted out with a new mystery woman, just weeks after it was revealed that he fathered a child during his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.



(🎥: Tricia Caracoza) pic.twitter.com/4eLiMg0ri6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2022

The user also wrote a caption on the post which read, "Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash," adding a hashtag "#khloekardashian."

The said TikToker explained in a separate video that Thompson came to the bar after his team lost against the Milwaukee Bucks. She also claimed that the athlete became aware of her recording the moment and allegedly said, "No videos, please."

"I wonder why he didn't want any videos taken of him," Caracoza continued. "Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian for having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together?"

She added, "That's exactly why. Tristan Thompson is a dog," proving that Thompson is "clearly not over with his womanizing way," as per Ace Showbiz.

In June, it was reported that the reality star and basketball player split once again after reconciliation, which has involved Instagram model Sydney Chase. Then, another woman came into the frame named Maralee Nichols, who filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson, claiming that he is the father of her child.



The basketball player then denied the accusations. But later on, Thompson made an apology after the paternity results proved that he is the father of Nichols' son, while also sharing a three-year-old daughter, True, with Kardashian.

