The Scrubs cast is gearing up for a reunion, and we can't wait!

The cast of the well-beloved comedy series Scrubs has announced that they will be reuniting at the ATX Television Festival in the summer of 2022. The reunion was announced through an EW exclusive. At the event, there will be a Scrubs panel alongside the already announced panels for Parenthood and Justified.

Scrubs has officially been off the air for twelve years. This panel was originally set to happen at the ATX Television Festival back in the summer of 2020 in order to celebrate the show's ten year anniversary since the final episode premiered. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was rescheduled for this coming summer. Several cast members that have already confirmed their appearance at the highly anticipated panel. Those that have confirmed include some of our iconic Scrubs favorites such as Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller. We can't wait to see the hilarious hospital gang back together again!



The show Scrubs chronicled the hilarious stories of nineteen employees at Sacred Heart, a teaching hospital. People fell in love with the characters, the chaos, and the comedy for the entire nine seasons. The show originally streamed on NBC, but, for their final two seasons, they switched over to ABC. We are sure that this panel reunion will be an absolutely unmissable event. The ATX Television Festival will be held from June 2nd to June 5th in Austin Texas. Get your tickets now!