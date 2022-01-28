Fans can't get enough of the latest HBO Max series, "And Just Like That," as the original cast members of "Sex and the City" gathered together for their long-awaited sequel. However, Kim Cattrall decided not to join the cast anymore. More recently, Cynthia Nixon, who plays the role of Miranda Hobbes, spoke out about her former co-star's absence.

WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

Speaking to "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, Nixon opened up about Cattrall's absence, saying she loved how the show "addressed it head on in the first minute."

The host, a good friend of lead star Sarah Jessica Parker, agreed with the actress, saying "me too."

"I loved how there began to be layers of it. There's the thing you tell Bitsy Von Muffling and then there's the way you talk about it amongst each other," Nixon added. (via Daily Mail UK)

The actress then threw a "spoiler alert" warning to the viewers, saying she loved how the show added Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, during one of the episodes where she sent flowers to Mr. Big's funeral.

During the second episode of the show, although Cattrall never appeared in person, her character is now based in London, United Kingdom, and she wasn't able to come to the funeral.

She sent her regards by sending white orchids. Although Mr. Big's wife, Carrie Bradshaw, initially wanted not to have any flower arrangement during the service, her mind changed when she found out it was from Samantha.

How Did The Show's Storyline Change Without Samantha Jones?

Even though Kim Cattrall refused to be a part of the franchise anymore, the production never erased her character and made sure that she made an appearance from here and there, at least virtually.

In the first episode, as reported by the New York Times, Samantha was immediately a part of the storyline within a few minutes. As the three pals walk into a restaurant, they bump into a friend named Bitsy von Muffling, played by Julie Halston.

The character asked why Samantha Jones wasn't joining them for lunch before revealing that she had moved to London for work.

After dining together, Miranda walked Carrie to her work, where they discussed their beloved friend, saying when she let go of Samantha professionally as she doesn't need a publicist anymore, she "fired her as a friend."

In the following episodes, there were times that Carrie reached out to Samantha via text message, which they happily exchanged.

