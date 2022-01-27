The latest "Sex and the City" revival episode, "And Just Like That...", has disappointed many fans. Not because of any lackluster plot, but because of an overzealous, insensitive joke.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the ninth episode of HBO Max's show featured a contentious anti-Semitic comment. The timing is simply weird, not that such jokes are ever okay.

When Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) and his date Justin were invited to Charlotte York's (Kristen Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt's (Kristen Davis) dinner party, Mario Cantone's character Anthony brought Justin along with him (Evan Handler).

Upon their arrival in the New York City apartment, Justin said, "Is this a Jewish dinner? You know the Holocaust is a hoax, right?" Anthony then angrily told his date to leave as Harry - who along with Charlotte follows the Jewish faith - just shockingly looked on what was unfolding.

Fans were outraged by the offensive line and took to social media to air their grievances. It did not matter that the "joker' was made to leave - fans cannot udnerstand why such a line shoould even be thrown in.

"The Holocaust moment. I'm speechless. Did they have to include that? #AndJustLikeThat,," one wrote.

@hbomax Which one of your writers dreamed up the line that Anthony’s character on the new Sex and the City spin-off intimated and I quote verbatim “You know that the Holocaust isn’t real right” This is so next level offensive — aritomas aritomas (@AAritomas) January 27, 2022

ALSO READ: JoKoy, Chelsea Handler Might Become Engaged Soon Even Though Actress 'Does Not Believe' In Marriage?

"#AndJustLikeThat I can't believe they allowed the scene where Anthony's date said 'the Holocaust is a hoax'. You'd think after 23 years the writers would know what ISN'T appropriate. Especially considering in Australia it's International Holocaust Remembrance Day," another wrote.

"The Holocaust is never a joke. Who are the Writers trying to dog whistle to? #Andjustlikethat," another commenter pointed out.

One said that the joker being screamed at is not going to make the statement is only the silver lining of that scene, although most commenters still do not see the point of that scene.

"Anthony screaming GET OUT at his holocaust denier date is going to be the thing that gets me through today. #andjustlikethat," someone tweeted. Another however claimed the show does not know its audience. "#andjustlikethat Know your f-ing audience.... A joke about the holocaust on the official memorial day....are you f-ing kidding me! #HolocaustRemembranceDay," this commenter wrote.

The plot does not even seem believable to one viewer. "Aye bruh! Who goes to somebody's house and tell them that holocaust was a hoax once you find out the hosts are Jewish? #AndJustLikeThat," one person wrote.

This isn't the first time the "Sex and the City" spinoff has been dogged by controversy. When Sara Ramirez's character, Che Diaz, was branded "too woke" and Chris Noth's Mr. Big died while riding a Peloton bike in the show's first episode, it created controversy. Another hot topic amongst fans is the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Samantha (Kim Cattrall in the original series), who is now reportedly hiding out in London, seemingly disregarding her friends and family.

ALSO READ: Rob Kardashian No Escape: Blac Chyna Ironically Unwilling to Postpone Assault Trial Against Her