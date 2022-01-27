Making a fresh start? Since he fathered a child with another woman, Tristan realizes that he may never get another shot with Khloe. He's reportedly doing his all to just accept the fact. In addition, his professional life might be in a confusing stage today as well - so everything is just uncertain today for the athlete.

Tristan Thompson is learning to live with the consequences of the paternity issue that engulfed him. After it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman, the NBA player, 30, came to terms with the fact that he had ruined his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 37, and her family.

It's clear to Tristan that Khloe is no longer interested in dating him. Her family and her friends have been let down by his actions, and it's not clear what more can be done, an insider tells Hollywood Life. The fact is that Tristan cannot do anything more than just sit back and see where the tides of controversy will take him - whether Khloe Kardashian will forgive him or not.

ALSO READ: Rob Kardashian No Escape: Blac Chyna Ironically Unwilling to Postpone Assault Trial Against Her

While he's focused on playing basketball and training at the moment, he's also not in a "committed relationship" and "allowed to hang out with whoever he wants" - but he still needs to be mindful of having his "private business out there for everybody to see," the insider added. "He knows he's under incredible scrutiny right now and he would just like to lay low for a bit."

The father of three faces a critical juncture, one in which he must focus on both his professional and personal lives. According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life exclusively, Tristan is at a crossroads in both his professional and personal lives. His contract expires this year, and he's still debating whether or not to look for a new team or to retire.

"He doesn't have a contract for next season, and he is still deciding what he is going to do on that front and if he would look for a new team or if he would just retire. He is still having those discussions with himself," the source said.

Sources say Tristan's ideal situation would be to join a contender in the NBA, where he could be "near" to Khloe and their 3-year-old daughter True, while he considers his options as a co-parenting partner. This is his only chance to be a father and co-parent with Khloe, the source said.

There will be a lot of soul-searching in Tristan's life in the coming months. The good and the bad of the life he has built for himself require him to grow up quickly. Observing how Tristan handles life moving forward will be interesting to the fans, both his and Khloe's.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner Second Baby Gender Reveal: Are Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Dropping Fake Hints?