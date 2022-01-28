While promoting "Jackass Forever," Johnny Knoxville opened up about the numerous injuries he suffered after doing stunts for the film.

The actor recently visited "The Howard Stern Show" ahead of the film's release and admitted that he suffered a broken wrist, broken ribs, and concussion while doing a stunt involving a bull.

The concussion had got him to suffer from a brain hemorrhage, being much more severe than the other injuries. Other than that, he also revealed that the head injury had affected him, "My cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit."

Behind The Tragic Experience

As he continued detailing his experience on the radio show, "The bull hit was the worst hit I've ever taken from a bull or maybe period. I remember taking some tests. The neurosurgeon said, 'Do you have trouble paying attention right now?'

"I said, 'Yeah, why?' He goes, 'Because you scored a 17 on [your attention].' That's out of 100."

The 50-year-old star resorted to going "under all types of treatments," mentioning transcranial magnetic stimulation, which, to his description, "buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time for like, oh God," he exclaimed. "I would say 10 to 12 treatments over a series of two months and it's supposed to help with depression and help with my cognitive skills."

"I was trying to edit the movie at the time, but I couldn't sit still," Johnny said, adding he had "done enough" of the stunt in his entire career.



Apart from the damages he had suffered from the stunt, he also admitted that he struggled from depression, stating, "I did slip into a little bit of a depression with this last concussion. That hasn't happened before."

Johnny went on in the radio show, "I can't take any more hits to the head. My brain was just playing tricks on me."

"I got really depressed and over-focused on things. I did have to start medication for the first time in my life. It completely turned me around - that and doing therapy.

He said he feels "great now," despite all those tragic injuries.

The 'Jackass' Fees

The Sun reported that Knoxville's injury becomes the latest in the long line of painful journeys the actor and other "Jackass" casts went through the years.

In a study from Nova Legal Funding, they have racked up $24 million for medical bills through the years. It also included the list of injuries the rest of the cast suffered, ranked in order of highest fees, with Knoxville leading with $8.6 million for hospital fees.

The second one who came after the stuntman was Ehren McGhehey, who has broken his neck thrice racked up $7.4 million in medical care.

After suffering to most of his bones broken, Steve-O came third and faced $5.8 million in medical costs.

