A retired actress from the Fonda dynasty, Bridget Fonda, was recently spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

This has put multiple fans in shock as soon as the photos obtained by the paparazzi were shared online. In fact, some also do not believe it was the Fonda the public knows of.

According to the Daily Mail, after retiring from acting in 2002, the star looked "unrecognizable" as she stepped out on Wednesday, January 26.

The now 58-year-old star was captured carting her and her husband Danny Elfman's son, Oliver, around the city in her silver luxury Land Rover.

The publisher also noted that Fonda was last photographed during her attendance at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's World War II epic "Inglourious Basterds," held at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

The 'Fonda' of the Present

In the photos taken Wednesday, Fonda was said to be styled in a low ponytail secured with a scrunchie, who was once golden blonde hair, also wearing a pair of black-framed glasses free from makeup.

Apart from that, the former actress is also "completely devoid of accessories," donned with a comfy black-and-white striped top and black sweatpants. Fonda then completed her look with some white crew socks and a pair of slip-on new Balance sneakers.

Bridget Fonda of Jackie Brown , Single White Female fame.😟 pic.twitter.com/fPB1rhngUq — Louis ‘Niiiice’ Balfour (@LouisNiiiice) January 27, 2022



Aside from her son, the "Single White Female" actress was also joined by her adorable dog, who remained close beside her as she went in and out of the car.

Fonda has been married to husband and composer Danny Elfman since 2002. According to the said outlet, the two currently live together with their 17-year-old only son in two neighboring properties in Encino, a neighborhood in San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

The couple reportedly spent $8 million for their two luxurious homes in 2021 after "offloading their Hancock Park estate" earlier that year, as stated by the website.

Ever since she decided to retire from the acting industry in 2002, she has lived quietly since then.

Bridget Fonda has earned multiple acting credits from the 1980s and 1990s. She became Allison "Allie" Jones in the 1992 thriller film "Single White Female" and also appeared with Matt Dillion in the romantic comedy "Singles" in the same year.

Five years later, the actress also took over the silver screen with Robert De Niro, Samuel L. Jackson, and Pam Grier in Quentin Tarantino directed film "Jackie Brown." After participating in the 2001 "Kiss of the Dragon" with Jet Li, she stopped appearing in other projects.

