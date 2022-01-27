Alicia Silverstone made one strong response on her recent TikTok update as the public criticizes her weight.

It was Tuesday, January 25, when the "Clueless" actress acknowledged an image that circulated online with her wearing a navy blue sundress, which was captioned "Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo."

And, of course, Silverstone would never let this pass by. In a seven-second long video that has now earned 4 million views and counting, the smiling actress showed the photo and then gave a middle finger while Gayle's hit track "abcdfu" plays on the background.

The 45-year-old even added a caption on her video, which read, "Damn. I think I look good ‍️ #abcdefu."



And as seen by her loyal 3.8 million followers on the platform, they left comments of support to the actress. One wrote, "'Alicia Silverstone looking healthy and NORMAL' there. fixed it for them."

"Wow as if!!! you look totally fresh," also replied by another user.

Never The First Time

In case many don't know yet, this was not the first time Silverstone addressed comments regarding her physical appearance.

The actress also faced body-shamers over two decades ago, as per Page Six, when she went through a press conference for her role as Batgirl in the 1997 film "Batman and Robin." The paparazzi and tabloids used to give her a nickname as "Fatgirl" when she was 20-years-old back then.

An Entertainment Weekly column in 1996 even compared the "The Babysitters Club" star's body to Babe the Pig in a piece titled, "A Weighty Issue."

She also once dueted a user on TikTok, who spoke about the body-image issues Silverstone went through over the "Batman" role. In the user @foreversymone's short clip, she exclaimed, "I want justice for Alicia Silverstone!"

Recalling an interview in 2020 with the Guardian, she reflected on the scrutiny she faced regarding her body during her early years in the entertainment industry. "They would make fun of my body when I was younger."

"It was hurtful, but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused," she added. "I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape. That doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human."

