Sofia Vergara has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood because of her beauty. However, she looked drastically different in recent photos; did she undergo plastic surgery?

According to Daily Mail UK, the "Modern Family" actress was spotted filming an upcoming Netflix limited series in Los Angeles, California.

The reason why Vergara's facial features appear to be different is because of prosthetics. The actress will portray the role of notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Sofia Vergara plays Colombian cartel leader Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series #Griselda: https://t.co/7UlxlsC4Qq pic.twitter.com/A2b4gMSRJ7 — Decider (@decider) January 27, 2022

The show will revolve around the character and is inspired by actual events. It would also tackle how she pioneered illegal drug activities from Colombia to Miami, Florida.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, the "America's Got Talent" judge can be seen wearing a fuzzy brown coat and a patterned dress underneath.

It appears that prosthetics were placed over her nose and forehead as it is drastically different from her original features.

Her overall look was finished with curly brunette hair.

In November, fans rejoiced as Netflix announced that Vergara was signed to star in the limited series.

Aside from being the lead actress, she also serves as one of the show's executive producers.

In a press release published by the streaming platform, Vergara expressed her excitement, saying, ""Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

The story will be set in the 1980s, where Blanco started from a humble life then eventually transitioned into one of the most notorious leaders of the Medellin Cartell.

Blanco passed away after being murdered in Medellin, Colombia, in 2012 at the age of 69.

This was not the first time Blanco's life will be featured in a movie or series, as Catherine Zeta-Jones previously played the role in the film "Cocaine Godmother."

Aside from the abovementioned actresses, Jennifer Lopez was also rumored to play the role in a film since 2016 based on Blanco's life. However, no reports have confirmed this information yet.

Vergara will star alongside A-list celebrities Alberto Ammann, Diego Trujillo, Vanessa Ferlito, and many more.

At the time of this writing, Netflix has not publicly announced the series' official release date.

