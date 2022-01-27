Right off the bat, I want to iterate: This is not a "let's cancel Frank Grillo" post.

I have nothing against the actor, and he even appeared both "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War," my two favorite Marvel films! However, as a person who lives a multicultural existence, when I first saw the news that Grillo is set to star in Firebrand's upcoming action movie "Lights Out," my first thought was, "Wait, this guy is about to star in an American action film...after selling out the U.S. and playing the big, bad American proxy in China's "Wolf Warrior 2?'"

What Is "Wolf Warrior 2?"

"Wolf Warrior 2" is 2017 film written, directed, and starring Chinese martial artist Wu Jing. With its patriotic themes, "Wolf Warrior 2" has been called Chinese propaganda and a milestone in Chinese filmmaking due to its jaw-dropping action scenes. Notably, the film closely follows the Hollywood action blockbuster formula, exploring themes not often seen in Chinese nationalistic films, such as following a singular hero on a more personal quest.

"Wolf Warrior 2" also became China's highest-grossing film ever through strong word-of-mouth among the Chinese public, earning a staggering $874 million dollars on a $30.1 million dollar budget. The film is also the second-biggest movie of all time in a single market, with only "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" surpassing it with its gross of $936 million dollars in the North American market. The cultural reach of "Wolf Warrior 2" is so immense that Chinese politicians who are infamous for their aggressive and coercive diplomacy are called "Wolf Warrior Diplomats."

So, what does Frank Grillo have to do with this?

Frank Grillo in "Wolf Warrior 2"

In a move that I can only speculate is due to a massive paycheck, Grillo stars in "Wolf Warrior 2" as - and I swear I'm not joking - Big Daddy, the American leader of a group of mercenaries. You know how the "big bad" in many American action films are either Russian or from some Muslim nation? Grillo played the equivalent, but for Chinese audiences, a punching bag for Wu Jing's Chinese hero to teach a lesson to.

If you have any doubts about this, then consider "Wolf Warrior 2"'s tagline: "Anyone who offends China, no matter how remote, must be exterminated." If you're wondering who the "anyone" this is referring to, yeah, it's Grillo, and by proxy, the U.S.

Simply take a look at "Wolf Warrior 2"'s trailer and how every other piece of marketing seems to closely associate Grillo with his film "Captain America: Civil War" - not "The Purge: Election Year," which was released between the two films - and you can almost see the cogs spinning in "Wolf Warrior 2"'s casting director's head. What better actor to play an American boogie man than a guy straight from a movie starring the U.S.'s patriotic superhero?

So, Why Bring This Up Now?

As previously mentioned, I'm someone who grew up with multicultural influences. My family is from Taiwan, an island nation with an infamously rocky relationship with the Middle Kingdom. This family background, plus my time living in Taiwan, are why I've cultivated an interest in the geopolitics of the region, including the rise of China.

So, when I see Grillo's picture alongside the other actors cast in "Lights Out," the first thought in my mind wasn't, "Oh hey, it's Rumlow from 'Captain America!'" It was, "Hey, isn't that the guy from 'Wolf Warrior 2?' That guy sold out the U.S.!"

I'm sure I'm in the minority here, especially in the U.S. I'm sure that Grillo can continue to make films in Hollywood without incident because most Americans don't know that "Wolf Warrior 2" exists and don't care. However, as foreign content becomes more and more mainstream to American audiences, such as with the successes of "Parasite" and "Squid Game," it makes me wonder whether such conflicts of interests will ever become a problem.

Again, I'm not a Grillo hater. If the man earned mountains from money due to his decision to star in "Wolf Warrior 2," that's his business. Not to mention, Grillo wasn't even the only "Captain America"-associated person to work on "Wolf Warrior 2" - fight choreographer Aaron Toney also worked on numerous Marvel properties and "Wolf Warrior 2" and directors Joe and Anthony Russo consulted on the film - so to solely point out his involvement to tear Grillo down would be disingenuous.

However, since Grillo is the most visible symbol of this phenomenon, I think his case begs the question: Should we continue to support American actors who star in Chinese propaganda?

I leave that question up to you.

