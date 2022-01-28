After his success with the Spider-Man franchise, with No Way Home being in the top ten highest grossing films of all time, Tom Holland is going big in his next big budget blockbuster, Uncharted. And we have the final trailer to prove it.

Based on the popular video game series, the plot synopsis goes as such,

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together."

In this new trailer we get a few yet to be seen action sequences, fights, and a ton of witty-banter between Holland and Wahlberg, who seem to be having a blast making the film. One of the most innovative and impressive set pieces has to be where two old wrecked ships are suspended from helicopters with thieves swinging from one to the other while in mid-air flight!

Haven't seen that one before.

This will be the final trailer for Uncharted before it's UK release on February 11th, with the US release not far behind on February 18th. So, if you're jonesing for your Tom Holland fix, strap in and check out the trailer. Hope you like heights!