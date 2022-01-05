We all knew Tom Holland could dance, but we never knew how well he could do it in midair.

Based on the popular video game series, Tom Holland will play treasure hunter Nick Drake in the upcoming film Uncharted, which follows him as he competes against several other adventurerers to find the world's greatest treasure: El Dorado, the lost city of gold.

In a movie based on a fighting/adventure game, you'd expect a lot of wild action sequences, and based on this newly revealed trailer, audiences are definitely going to get what they bargained for.

Of course, fresh off playing the web-slinging, building-clinging Spider-man in 2021's biggest film, Spider-man: No Way Home, it's not surprising that Tom Holland has the insanely quick fight choreography down pat, but even knowing that, it's impressive to watch him jump from cargo box to cargo box in the sky. (Make sure you watch the clip until the end, or you'll miss the "punchline," so to speak!)

Aside from Holland, Uncharted also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas, among others.

Uncharted is scheduled to release in theaters on February 18.