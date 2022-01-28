The future "Dancing with the Stars" is aiming to recruit a member of the royal family as a contestant.

According to The Sun, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, may be joining the ABC show to help the network recover from a recent ratings slump.

While Fergie has rejected down offers from the UK's "Strictly Come Dancing," a source close to the mother of two said that she is open to and exploring US offers.

Fergie is said to be a "A list name" for the dance competition program, with a salary of up to a million dollars on the table.

Insiders informed the site that whatever money she could get would be shielded from any concerns about her ex-husband Prince Andrew's court proceedings.

"Of course, Sarah would be of great interest given everything that is going on with Prince Andrew."

They went on to say, "ABC will do their best to protect her from getting media questions on that matter."

According to the insider, their competent publicity and production staff has previously safeguarded problematic candidates such as Olivia Jade. At the time she appeared on the show, she was embroiled in a slew of family troubles.

"But look, the fact that Andrew is in the news would make it fascinating for viewers with all the issues going on legally."

Senior bosses within ABC Studios in Los Angeles are reportedly forced to find "at least one of ideally two major household names that fascinate fans."

As they begin their search for a solid lineup for the following season, there have been private inquiries and chats with acquaintances of possible participants, as well as their agents and aides.

Despite the fact that "Dancing with the Stars" has yet to be recommissioned, production team members anticipate a season 31 because the network is still profitable despite the reduced numbers.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Duchess of York said she hadn't been asked about it yet, although she did tell "Inside Edition" in 2006 that she wanted to appear on the show because she wanted to learn how to dance the tango.

Sarah Ferguson's rumored participation in "Dancing With the Stars" comes after her ex-husband wanted a jury trial and refuted charges in the current case involving Virginia Giuffre. She claims she was sexually assaulted by the Duke of York when she was just 17 years old.

