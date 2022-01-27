Prince Andrew faces a difficult journey ahead of him.

The Duke of York is on trial for the murder of Virginia Giuffre, and veteran US federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner predicts that things will get ugly.

He also feels that no matter what occurs, Prince Andrew will lose the lawsuit.

Even if he wins the case, the royal's "dirty laundry" would have been exposed for all to see, according to the expert.

Epner told The Sun, "If he goes to trial, he will either lose by having a verdict against him or he will lose because it will be the most pyrrhic victory in history because every single bit of dirty laundry he's ever had will be aired out in public."

Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in August 2021, alleging that she was forced to have sex with the Duke on three times while she was a juvenile.

The legal team for the royals attempted to have the case dismissed. However, a court already determined that the lawsuit may proceed.

According to a story in OK magazine, Prince Andrew is now seeking a jury trial "on all causes of action alleged in the lawsuit," which Epner believes is a "normal thing" to do if the plaintiff withdraws her demand for a jury trial.

According to Epner, the father-of-plea two's for a jury trial will keep him from being "trapped" in front of a judge who has displayed "enormous hatred for" the royal's counsel.

He also discussed the allegations leveled against the Duke of York, as well as the now-famous 2001 photograph of him with his arm around a teenage Giuffre taken at Ghislaine Maxwell's home.

Epner explained, "40-year-old men don't just randomly put their arms around 16 or 17-year-old girls they do not know, are not related to, or not the children of friends at random parties. That does not occur."

Despite the massive allegations against him, Prince Andrew has maintained his innocence, and on Wednesday, his lawyers even issued a formal denial of accusations.

They claimed that too much time had gone since the reported instances, using Giuffre's "own improper conduct" as an example.

Prince Harry will no longer be allowed to use the title "His Royal Highness" and will have to confront his case as a "private person," which means he will no longer be able to hide behind royal privileges.

