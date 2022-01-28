Jason Momoa might be regretting his impending divorce from Lisa Bonet. He looks unkempt and disheveled, living the single in his trailer, according to new reports.

The 42-year-old actor, who has always looked so hot and put together in the past, was almost unrecognizable outside his RV where he is reportedly living.

The Hollywood heartthrob, who recently announced the end of his marriage, appeared unkempt and not in a hot way. Wearing tattered clothing, the soon-to-be-divorced actor stood in front of his black RV, which is parked in front of a friend's house. Momoa was spotted in a purple ripped-and-torn shirt, complete with new glasses and a completely different appearance. The "Aquaman" actor's usually chiseled physique appeared a little different in this torn-up tee and stonewashed denim ensemble. He almost looked like someone who have let himself go.

The ring finger on Momoa's hand was noticeably empty on this recent spotting. An insider however said that no matter how Momoa now living in a trailer after leaving his $3.5 million home with Bonet and having to fend for himself as a single man, he is actually relishing it.

"He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach," a source told The Sun. "He's really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy."

The RV he is living in is no ordinary one though. It's a EarthRoamer, a Colorado-based company, designed and built Momoa's trailer, which cost the actor $750,000.

ALSO READ: Tristan Thompson Hopeless: Both Professional and Personal Life in Limbo Amid Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

In spite of living in the car on his friend's property, his family's home in Topanga Hills is still within commuting distance.

Fans were shocked earlier this month when Momoa announced that his 16-year relationship with Bonet had ended.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement shared on behalf of the former couple read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

While Momoa and Bonet had been together for nearly two decades prior to their wedding, they only got married last year. Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, are their only children. The 33-year-old actress Zoe Kravitz is also the daughter of Bonet.

Living in a car might do wonders for Momoa's career though.

According to reports, Jason Momoa is in talks to play a major role in the upcoming "Fast and Furious 10" film.

In addition to Vin Diesel, the 42-year-old heartthrob will star in the upcoming film, which is expected to be released in 2017.

ALSO READ: Rob Kardashian No Escape: Blac Chyna Ironically Unwilling to Postpone Assault Trial Against Her