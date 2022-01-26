When Blac Chyna found out that her baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, wanted to put off their trial until a later date, she went to the courthouse to fight the request.

She says she is "ready, willing, and able" to appear in court on February 23, according to court documents acquired by Radar.

"For more than four and one-half years, [Chyna] has been falsely accused of assault and battery by her former fiancé́, [Rob]. She is ready to clear her name," his attorney writes.

For assault and violence, Rob is suing Chyna. He claims she assaulted him in December 2016 at Kylie Jenner's house.

A 6 ft. metal pole and an iPhone wire were allegedly used to strangle him based on the suit filed by Rob against his then fiancee. The accusations against Chyna are reportedly false. The day following the claimed event, according to her, a video was taken that shows Rob unharmed.

In April, Chyna and the Kardashian/Jenner clan will also square off in a separate trial. Her ex-husband and his mother and sisters were named as defendants in that lawsuit. Their goal, she claims, is to make E! executives cancel her reality program by circulating rumors that she has abused Rob.

Suing for millions of dollars, Blac Chyna is obviously very determined.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner Second Baby Gender Reveal: Are Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Dropping Fake Hints?

Earlier this month, Rob requested a single trial for the two cases. He argues that a large number of witnesses are scheduled for both events, which would make sense given the circumstances.

"Kardashian's motion to consolidate is baseless and should be denied outright," Chyna says. "Under no circumstances should the trial be delayed yet again."

According to her, the jury would be more likely to make an error if the cases were combined.

On the other hand, Chyna outlines what she expects to say under oath during her testimony. To compel her to withdraw her case against him, she plans to persuade the jury that Kardashian brought his lawsuit as "attempted extortion."

"There is no good cause to delay this trial yet again. Delays have already occurred due to changes in judges, the pandemic, a trial continuance request by Mr. Kardashian's counsel in the related case, and now a desperate, eve-of-trial "Hail Mary" to delay the trial of Mr. Kardashian's baseless lawsuit,"powerful attorney Lynne Ciani, who is representing the reality star, said.

According to Radar, Rob also indicated that he intends to call three more witnesses in addition to his family members to testify. He intends to phone two acquaintances who claim to have witnessed Chyna threatening to kill Rob with a gun.

It was Kris Jenner boyfriend Corey Gamble who arrived at Kylie's house to assist Rob on the night of what is claimed to have been an attack.

Chyna insists she possesses sufficient evidence to support her position.

ALSO READ: Travis Barker's Daughter Wants Dad to Marry Kourtney Kardashian ASAP Over This Reason