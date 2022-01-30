Cheslie Kryst, who was hailed as Miss USA 2019, was found dead in the street near her residence. She was 30.

New York Post first confirmed the news about Kryst's tragic passing, saying that she was found dead on Sunday in the street near the Orion building where she was residing. She was reportedly last seen on a terrace of the 60-story building's 29th floor.

Law enforcement source said that the manner of Cheslie Kryst's death was suicide, saying that the beauty queen jumped from the building before hitting the ground of 250 W. 42nd street. She was reportedly living on the ninth floor of the high-rise.

Hours before her death, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram, writing: "May this day bring you rest and peace."



Meanwhile, she also left an apparent suicide note, saying she wanted to leave everything to her mother. However, Kryst did not write further messages or hints why she ended up claiming her own life.

A police source has since commented on the incident, expressing how saddening the news is.

"Not only beautiful but she was smart - she was a lawyer. She has a life that anyone would be jealous of. ... It's so sad," the source said.

Cheslie Kryst Remembered Following Her Death

Before her death, Kryst had a successful and fruitful stint in her career. Three years ago, she joined the Miss USA pageant and represented North Carolina. She managed to make it to the Top 10 of the prestigious event.

She also worked as a former complex litigation attorney licensed while working as a correspondent of "Extra." Many people immediately recognized the work that she had already garnered two Daytime Emmy nominations since she started in October 2019.

Following her death, the entertainment show released a statement and expressed their heartbreak over shocking news.

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends," "Extra" said, as quoted by The Wrap.

Meanwhile, his representatives have also since penned a heartfelt statement as they remembered her as "one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength."

Her family asked for privacy amid dark times. It remains unknown whether the authorities would still launch a probe into her death.

