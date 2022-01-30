"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan broke her silence after multiple fans came up to her just to comment on her body.

It was January 30 when the "Bridgerton star" posted a photo of herself in her New York hotel preparing for her "Saturday Night Live" appearance while also calling out people to never speak about her body with her.

The caption read, "Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don't share it with me."

Set Things Straight

"Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it's really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day," Coughlan wrote.

"If you have an opinion about me that's ok, I understand I'm on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly," she stated, attaching a red heart emoji as the ending.

As soon as she shared the statement, multiple fans have expressed their agreement to the star and left heartfelt comments for her as support.

Never The First Time

Apparently, this was never the first time that the "Derry Girls" actress has talked about body shaming in her career.

In a series of tweets, the Irish star begged the media to stop focusing on women's looks instead of their professional accomplishments, saying, "Can we judge actors for their work and not their bodies?"

Back in March 2021, she also noticed that interviews from 10 years ago "where people go 'Oh weren't the questions so inappropriate!'" is "unfortunately" still ongoing in this generation.

The 35-year-old even spoke about her experiences during interviews, claiming, "Every time I'm asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I'm not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love."

Anyways, I put all my thoughts in what I wrote two years ago and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to say on it so have a read of you like https://t.co/lVhRP45H1P — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 1, 2021



Alongside the tweets, she also attached an article she wrote for the Guardian regarding the topic, while also saying, "[I] would really love to never be asked about it in an interview again also I have so many other things I love to talk about, I'm Irish so I can talk till the cows come home

