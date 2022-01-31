Joe Rogan is finally speaking out after being involved in a controversy over the past week involving Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who removed their music from Spotify, saying they don't want to share the platform with the host; what did he say?

Taking to his Instagram account, "The Joe Rogan Experience" host shared a lengthy video addressing the issue, saying he's sorry for what happened to the Swedish-based company and shares how his show would change in future episodes.

He mentioned that the podcasts uploaded on the platform are "very strange" because it revolves around "conversations," and most of the time, he has no idea what to talk about until he meets his guest in the studio. (watch Joe Rogan's full video below)

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator clarified that his episodes are mostly unprepared because he has the "real-time.

"I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time, and I'm very sorry that this is happening to them and that they're taking so much from it," he noted. (via The Verge)

Elsewhere in the 10-minute video, Rogan also admitted his fault, saying, "do I get things wrong?" (speaking about specific episodes in which people have been protesting online), "absolutely, I get things wrong, but I try to correct them."

He clarified that he's interested in "finding the truth" whenever he says something wrong and makes sure that he offers a solution whenever he does it.

Rogan named two of his previous guests that caused controversy online, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone, saying they are "very intelligent" and "very accomplished" people.

"They have an opinion that is different from the mainstream narrative. I wanted to hear what their opinion is," he added.

Regarding the future of his podcast, Rogan said he's open to ways that would improve podcast episodes in the future, saying he agrees with Spotify's plan to put a disclaimer on episodes that will tackle COVID-19.

In addition, he also noted that he would do his best to balance "more controversial viewpoints" with the listeners' opinions so they could come up with a solution and find a better point of view.

He said he's open to showing all kinds of opinions in his show so that people could "figure out what's going on and not just about COVID."

